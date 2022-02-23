A Spickard woman has been charged with 18 counts of animal neglect or abandonment.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Diana L. Miller is facing the charges, all class C misdemeanors. Ms. Miller, who turned herself in to the sheriff’s department, is accused of knowingly failing to provide adequate control of a donkey, horses, goats and sheep that were in her custody, allowing them to travel onto another

