Three Trenton High School instrumental music students earned a I rating (exemplary) at the State Music Contest in Columbia. Earning the top rating were Jacob Davis, baritone saxophone solo; Ellis Gilham, euphonium solo; and Clarie Utley, violin solo. Receiving a II rating (superior) were Tyler Kidd, tympani solo, and Jayden McClure, tuba solo.
Submitted PhotoTrenton resident Nema Rowoth, center, was recognized for 70 years of membership in the Grundy County FCE program during the Northwest District Meeting on April 25 in Richmond. Mrs. Rowoth is a member of the local Go and Learn FCE Club, which held its first meetings at the Trenton Post Office. She has
Arvilla Tabbert, an 88-year-old resident of Trenton ,passed away at 7:40 a.m. today (Friday, April 28, 2017) at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Arrangements are pending at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Survivors include three sons, Ronnie and Kathy Tabbert, Kevin and Cindy Tabbert and Terry and Sonya Tabbert, all of Trenton; a daughter, Judy and
Kathryn P. Baugher, a 98-year-old resident of Aledo, IL died on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Genesis Senior Living in Aledo. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at
Photo Courtesy of Phil SchlarbFive individuals were honored by the North Central Missouri College Foundation during its annual “celebration” at the Ketcham Community Center on Thursday night. Among those recognized were, from left, front row, distinguished alumnus Linda Crooks, lead contributor Nan Carter; back row, distinguished alumni Paul Costello, Jack McCausland and Don Gibson.
Distinguished
Trenton High School senior Mason Hooyman was among area students recognized for academic success during the KMZU Academic Achievement banquet held on Wednesday night in Carrollton. In addition to being honored for her academics, Miss Hooyman was one of five students who received a $200 cash scholarship. A total of 27 students were recognized during
R-T Photo/Diane LowreyRotary members from Argentina and Paraguay have been visiting Trenton the past few days as part of the Rotary Group Study Exchange program. Local Rotary members have been hosting the team, which made visits to businesses in Trenton and Jamesport as well as attended a social gathering on Wednesday night. The team
When it comes to organ donation, one person can make an incredible difference. And at Wright Memorial Hospital, one person – social worker Kristi Allen – has made an impressive difference this month, thanks to her tireless mission to get at least 100 people to sign up as organ donors. April is National Donate Life
The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is currently seeking home owners and renters/landlords interested in participating in the Low Income Weatherization Assitance Program. All households interested in applying to receive weatherization services for their home are invited to fill out an application for the program. A program application is available online at capncm.org
Submitted PhotoThe Star Student of the Week at the Grundy R-5 Elementary School is Cole Peterson, who is a sixth grade student in Mrs. Fordyce’s classroom. He likes to milk cows and work on the farm. He would like to be a dairy farmer when he grows up. His favorite food is pizza. His
R-T Photo/Ronda LickteigThe Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Trenton Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon at the Lakeview. A “Business After Hours” event was also held, welcoming new owner John Lee to the community.
R-T Photo/Angela DuganTrenton first baseman Avery Cooksey goes up to corral a throw from the catcher during Trenton’s 12-1 loss to Macon on Thursday at Danner Park. Cooksey was able to grab the ball and get a foot on first base for the out.
Drew Rorebeck hit a ball on the nose on Thursday in
Submitted PhotoThe Mercer County Library Association has established a fund with the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri. The fund will be enable the Library to accept charitable contributions through this fund for use on future projects and needs of the Princeton library as determined by the board and staff. Pictured are, from left, board
The Trenton Boxing Club sent six members to Topeka, KS last weekend to compete in the Missouri Valley Junior Olympic Box Offs. The club returned home with four Missouri Valley championships and will advance to regional competition on May 12-13. Those winning championships included Aryn Pajak, boys 8-9/65 pounds; Austin Brown, boys 10-11/115 pounds; Faith
CIRCUIT COURT Circuit Division Judge Jack Peace Codey Frasher vs. Samuel C. Mullenix. A petition for damages was filed in connection with a motor vehicle accident. MARRIAGE LICENSE Levi J. Deardorff and Shaysa Ann Denney, both of Trenton. REAL ESTATE Timothy William Phipps to Sharon Nickell.
The Grundy County Commission will meet in regular session Tuesday at the courthouse. The only item listed on the announced agenda is a 10 a.m. meeting with Ambulance Director Steve Tracy. The commission will be part of the Grundy County Salary Commission meeting, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. that day.
Due to the inclement weather, opening ceremonies for the Green Hills Recreation Association baseball/softball program will be moved to the Ketcham Community Center. The ceremonies will begin at 5:30 p.m. tonight and will include introduction of players and teams.
S.M. RISSLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Breakfast Monday-Cereal, toast, mandarin oranges, juice, milk. Tuesday-French toast, pancake syrup, pears, juice, cereal, milk. Wednesday-Scrambled eggs, toast, pineapple, cereal, juice, milk. Thursday-Breakfast tac-go, fruit cocktail, juice, cereal, milk. Friday-Whole grain pancakes, pancake syrup, peaches, cereal, juice, milk. Lunch Monday-Hamburger on bun, pork and beans, cowboy cookie, pears, milk. Tuesday-Roasted chicken,
The Grundy County Salary Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 in the county commission meeting room, located on the second floor of the courthouse. By state statute, those who serve on the commission include the holders of the following elected offices: presiding commissioner, associate commissioners, county clerk, sheriff, collector/treasurer, assessor, public administrator,
CIRCUIT COURT Associate Division Judge Steven D. Hudson Wilbur J. Roberts III, Spickard, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of operating a vehicle with defective equipment and was fined $200 and $68.50 costs. Margaret E. Tipton, Brook-field, pleaded guilty to failing to register a motor vehicle and permitting another to operate a motor vehicle
Trenton Police Department April 19: officers responded to a suicide attempt at a west residence and responded to a domestic dispute at a south residence. April 20: officers responded to a peace disturbance at a north residence. April 21: two nuisance violations were investigated in the south part of town, with three other nuisance violations
R-T Photo/Travis MullenixThe Trenton boys golf team placed second at the Grand River Conference Tournament in Chillicothe Wednesday. Members of the team included, from left, Luke Lewis, Nate Swann, Corbyn Guile, Lathan Croy and Connor Cotton. Croy (third), Swann (fourth) and Guile (sixth) all medaled individually as well.
As defending state champions go, Gallatin is
The Trenton High School track and field teams enjoyed successful days at the LeBlond Golden Eagle Invitational on Tuesday in St. Joseph. Trenton’s girls squad collected 95 points, finishing runner-up to only Lathrop, which won the event with 113 points. Trenton’s boys, meanwhile, finished fourth with 79 points, trailing Lathrop (116), Hamilton (88) and LeBlond
R-T Photo/Seth HerroldBrendly Martina crosses the plate ahead of a throw, scoring on a passed ball in game one of North Central’s four-game series with Mineral Area. Martina had two hits, scored a run, drove in a run and stole a base in the game-one win.
North Central won game one. Mineral Area took over
R-T Photo/Diane LowreyThe Trenton R-9 School District hosted the regional Missouri School Boards Association spring meeting on Wednesday night in the THS commons. A baseball theme was used throughout the night, with activities including education updates and recognition of the regional winner of the Belcher Scholarship, who was from Marceline High School. The THS
R-T Photo/Diane LowreyThe Trenton High School Quiz Bowl Team came up short in their bid to compete at the state tournament next month, falling to Savannah in two matches played at THS on Wednesday. In the best-two-of-three competition, Savannah defeated Trenton 560-190 in game one and 540-160 in game two. The Trenton team, coached
Weather permitting, opening ceremonies for the 2017 Green Hills Recreation Association baseball/softball season will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Burleigh Grimes Field. Teams will be introduced during the ceremonies and will be accompanied by their team sponsors. In case of rain or a change in field conditions, the ceremonies will be moved
The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday. The noon meeting will be in the president’s office, located in the Frey Administrative Building. The only item listed on the agenda is discussion of campus expansion.
Hy-Vee will be the site of the next “Coffee with a Cop” event, scheduled on Wednesday, May 3. The coffee will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Members of the Trenton Police Department will be available to meet with the public and citizens are encouraged to ask questions about the department, special programs or
