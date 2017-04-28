Three Trenton High School instrumental music students earned a I rating (exemplary) at the State Music Contest in Columbia. Earning the top rating were Jacob Davis, baritone saxophone solo; Ellis Gilham, euphonium solo; and Clarie Utley, violin solo. Receiving a II rating (superior) were Tyler Kidd, tympani solo, and Jayden McClure, tuba solo.

