Trenton Police Department

Feb. 14: officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the west part of town and investigated a report of a violation of a protection order at a west residence. A nuisance violation was investigated at a south residence and officers responded to a domestic dispute at an east residence.

Feb. 15: officers responded to domestic disputes at west residence and in the north part of town.

