Sandra Kay “Sandy” Carter, a 65-year-old Warsaw resident, formerly of Trenton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton with Pastor Ron Ratliff officiating. Burial will be in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Brimson.

Mrs. Carter was born on Dec. 9, 1956, in Jamesport, the daughter of Hubert Frances and Dorothy McPhee McAtee.

When Sandy was three years old, her mother passed away and, at the age of five, her father passed away also. She went to live with her aunt and uncle on the farm in Galt. She grew up doing chores on the farm and graduated from Galt (Grundy R-5) in 1975. She lived for a short time in Conesville, IA, with her older brother Gary while working. She then moved back to Trenton and continued nursing and became a CNA and then a Med Tech. Sandy worked for East View Manor Care Center and Sunnyview Nursing Home before going to work for Home Health. In 2000, she moved to Warrensburg and worked as the housekeeping manager at the University Inn, retiring in 2005 and becoming a full-time Grandma.

Mrs. Carter met David Carter and was married on Oct. 10, 1980, in Trenton. Together they raised their two children, Elizabeth and Matthew, and his son, Paul.

In 1998, she met her life partner, Terry Bosley, who was by her side until the end.

She loved to be outside taking care of her flowers and her yard, going fishing and spending time with her family. Sandra also enjoyed doing word search and crossword puzzles and socializing with her friends.

Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Carter; a son, Matthew Carter and Alicia Clark; her life partner, Terry Bosley; two sisters, Rebecca Davis and Mary Mason; three brothers, Larry and wife, Becky McAtee, Gary and wife, Licia McAtee and Robert McAtee; four grandchildren, Logan Carter, Ariella Smith, Avery Carter and Chelsea Sprague; and her dog, Chancie boy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Dorothy McAtee, three sisters, Caroline Sue McAtee, Jacqueline “Jackie” Ramey and Pauline Bennett; and a step-son, Paul Carter.

Memorial donations are suggested to Willis Chapel Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

