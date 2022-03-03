The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild met on March 1 at the First Baptist Church with 11 members present.

Members watched the video “Experimenting with Stains” by Handi Quilters.

Dawn Stout donated a Fire Stick to the guild. Marie Boyle gave the members a new block to work on for a charity quilt called “Berkeley Square” and a new block from a mystery quilt from Country Register named “The Fight Is

