A card shower has been requested for Betty Baugher, who will celebrate her 95th birthday on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Cards may be sent to her at 8740 Caenen Lake Rd., Lenexa, KS 66215.
Contact Our Office:
Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. & Friday 8:00 am - Noon at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: [email protected]
