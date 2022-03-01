Kendra Dawn (Kriewitz) Osborn, a 56-year-old Maysville resident, passed away around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. In her final hours she was surrounded by her family and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Resthaven Mortuary and Cemetery of Trenton.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday.

On March 12, 1965, Kendra was born in Trenton, the daughter of Ken and Donna Kriewitz. Affectionately called Sisser Dawn by her younger brother, Greg, he remembers how she would steal his bottle and lie under his crib drinking it. Only 21 months apart, she and Greg were best friends and she was always ready to defend and protect him. Fiercely loyal and protective of her loved ones, she is a shining example of selflessness and patience.

Throughout her childhood she moved numerous times, but the place she reminisced about and was most fond of was Peck Ranch in Winona. There she made friends that she was in contact with right up until the end, even though they lived there but six short years.

In 1981 she and her family moved to Bethany, where she said that she, “…wasn’t going to marry no farm boy, I’m not even gonna eyeball them!” Soon enough she would begin to date one of those farm boys, Harold Osborn. He fondly remembers that when he was away at basic training she would always remind him, “Just remember every night just look at the moon and I’ll be looking back at you.”

After graduating high school in 1983 she attended college at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, where she earned her degree as an LPN.

On March 1, 1985, she and Harold would tie the knot in Mt. Moriah. Months later on Sept. 29, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Nikki Dawn, and on March 16, 1990, they welcomed a son, Ethan Verlin. Kendra devoted much of her life to staying home to raise their children, but she also loved to travel, crochet and play trivia games. She always had time to play Barbies or Hot Wheels, and was game for anything, even if it meant going down an incredibly tall waterslide where she would eventually facture her tailbone and have to sit on an inflatable donut for the rest of the trip!

As their children got older, she enjoyed working at Maysville Elementary School in numerous positions ranging from substitute nurse to working in the school library to being a para in the Special Education Department.

She was a loving grandma to two granddaughters, Emma and Olivia, who would affectionately call her Nenner. Kendra loved the Lord and ended almost every phone call with, “I love you. Say a prayer for me.”

She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Harold Osborn of Maysville; her daughter, Nikki (Nicholas) Spotanski; her son, Ethan Osborn; her granddaughters, Emma and Olivia Spotanski; her father, Ken Kriewitz; her brother, Greg (Wendy) Kriewitz; and numerous nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Kriewitz.

Memorial donations are suggested to The Living Hope Food Pantry and Thrift Store in Maysville and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.resthavenmort.com.