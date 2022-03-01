John R. Smiley, a 39-year-old Chillicothe resident, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home at Trenton.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 5 at the Galt Baptist Church.

John, who lived with his girlfriend, Carly Wheeler, was born June 18, 1982, the son of Robert Dale Smiley and Naomi Kaye Little Smiley.

He was an employee of Hornet Express Tunnel Wash in Chillicothe. He spoke often of his experiences and people from his job. He was proud of doing a good job and being a good employee.

John loved his kids, girlfriend, family and friends, which he liked to pick on often to show his love.

In addition to his girlfriend, he is survived by two daughters, Ava Brooke Smiley and Lydia Kay Smiley and a son, Kyler Reese Smiley, all of Trenton; his mother, Naomi Leach of Kansas City, KS; his father, Robert Smiley of Galt; a sister, Christal Brown of Milan; and two brothers, Brian Smiley and his wife, Reta of Galt and Chris Smiley of Humphreys.

