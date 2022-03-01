The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board met Monday evening, taking action on several properties.

Action taken during the meeting included:

Declaration of Nuisance

• 601 E. Ninth St., owned by Bob Overton – the owner told Code Enforcement Officer Wes Barone that a contractor has been hired to make roof repairs, but work cannot begin immediately. The board voted to allow 60 more days at this stage of the process.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.