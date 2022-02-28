Mrs. Judith A. Barritt, an 83-year-old Princeton resident, passed away at 9:51 p.m., Saturday Feb. 26, 2022 at Pearls II Eden for Elders in Princeton,

Her body was cremated under the direction of Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. A private burial of her cremains will be held later at Resthaven Memorial Gardens north of Trenton.

Mrs. Barritt was born on Nov. 7, 1938 in Trenton, the daughter of the late Kenneth

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.