Jonnetta Lynn Calivere, a 53-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 12:36 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at her residence in Trenton.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home of Trenton.

Ms. Calivere was born Oct. 10, 1968 in Jackson County, the daughter of John D. and Helen D. Hendren Calivere. For over 12 years Jonnetta had been employed with Preferred Family Health Care in Trenton.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.