Steve Spencer presented the program at the Thursday, Feb. 24 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Brian Upton presided at the meeting and was the sergeant at arms. Jackie Soptic gave the prayer.

Gary Dolan was the program chairman and introduced Spencer, who told about primitive fire building. An avid “experimental archeological hobbyist,” Spencer talked about how fire was critical to early humans, in particular with weapon making and cooking.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.