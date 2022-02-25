The North Central Missouri College Foundation recently announced dual credit scholarships have been awarded to 28 students in counties within the college’s service area.

The recipients of the annual Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young and Myra A. Young Dual Credit Scholarship were given a one-time $324 scholarship to use toward their tuition. There were 122 applications received, with winners selected by the NCMC Foundation Scholarship Committee.

