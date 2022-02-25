The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Monday at city hall. The meeting is open to the public, but can be accessed on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87404304596 .

The board will consider the following properties: Declaration of Nuisance – 601 E. Ninth St., owned by Bob Overton and 1601 Park Ln., owned by S & K Enterprises; Public Hearing – 601 E. 19th

