Karen Dale Daniels Nelson, an 83-year-old Willow Springs resident, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2022.

A family visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Willow Funeral Home, LLC in Willow Springs. Pastor Scott Williamson will officiate.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 3, with burial at Berry Cemetery near Galt.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home.

Mrs. Nelson was born Oct. 5, 1938 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Walter Lewis and Josephine Hope Ralls Daniels.

She graduated from Culver-Stockton College in 1960, and married the love of her life, David Nelson, on Aug. 19, 1960, in Mt. Prospect, IL. He survives of the home.

Mrs. Nelson began her teaching career in the Waynesville and St. James School districts before moving to Willow Springs in 1963. Known affectionately to many as “Mrs. Nelson,” Karen spent 35 years teaching first grade at Willow Springs Elementary. She was an amazing teacher who made a positive impact on many children with love, care, understanding, and discipline. Over the course of their 61 years of marriage, Karen and David enjoyed many worldwide travels, making trips to Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Japan, China, Austria, Budapest, Russia, Canada, the Galapagos Islands, sailing all over the Caribbean, and traveling the entire United States, including 15 trips to Alaska. One of her favorite pastimes, however, was just sitting on her back porch watching the wildlife and birds in the yard. She also enjoyed reading, working jigsaw puzzles, and working with her flower gardens.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Katrina Hughes and her husband, Sheiston of Pompano Beach, FL, Kristin Wood and her husband, Kevin of Rolla, and Korin Gulshen and her husband, Jim of Fort Myers Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Brittany Neely and her husband, Ian of Fair Grove, Kendra Wood of Rolla and Kameron Wood, of Burlington, KS; five great-grandchildren, Isaac, Aliviah, Hudson, Rebel, and Ryatt as well as extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Brandon Talbert.

Her family was her greatest joy!

Memorial donations are suggested to Berry Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

