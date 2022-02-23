With the April election season in full swing, Missouri voters are already turning their heads to the August Primary Election as filing for county and state offices got under way on Tuesday.

In Grundy County, four incumbents filed on the first day – Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray, Associate Judge Steve Hudson, Circuit Clerk Becky Stanturf and County Prosecutor Kelly Puckett. All are Republicans.

Courtney Campbell filed for the Republican nomination

