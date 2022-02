GRUNDY COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

Associate Division

Judge Steven D. Hudson

Patricia L. Calivere, Trenton, pleaded guilty to not wearing a seat belt and was fined $10.

Randall D. Matter, Trenton, waived formal arraignment and pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. He was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Grundy County Detention Center, with credit given for 30 days served. Execution of the remaining days of

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.