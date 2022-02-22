Leadership Northwest Missouri has received a charitable gift from the Patterson Family Foundation in the amount of $2,000.
The funds will assist with sustaining the organization’s mission to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences.
The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. It strives to help lift up rural communities through health care, education, economic opportunity, and beyond.
Leadership Northwest Receives Charitable Gift
Leadership Northwest Missouri has received a charitable gift from the Patterson Family Foundation in the amount of $2,000.