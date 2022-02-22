Leadership Northwest Missouri has received a charitable gift from the Patterson Family Foundation in the amount of $2,000.

The funds will assist with sustaining the organization’s mission to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences.

The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson. It strives to help lift up rural communities through health care, education, economic opportunity, and beyond.

