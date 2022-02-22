As the celestial sun set on Valentines Day, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 , God’s promised eternal sun rose on Carl William Sottler.

With his wife, Brenda, of 47 years, brother, Nick and sister in-law, Theresa near him, Carl Sottler gently joined the Eternals.

A long-time resident of Pleasant Valley, Carl was born on June 21, 1953, in Denver, CO. Carl’s family resided in Cheyenne, WY, before moving to Trenton, in

