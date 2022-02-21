The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has announced the continuation of the scholarship program for area residents. Students already enrolled in or admitted to a degree program in a health care field are eligible for the scholarship.
The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund was established in 2008 for the purpose of encouraging qualified individuals to pursue or enrich a career in the health care field. Scholarships are awarded annually.
Each
WMH Auxiliary Offers Scholarship
The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has announced the continuation of the scholarship program for area residents. Students already enrolled in or admitted to a degree program in a health care field are eligible for the scholarship.