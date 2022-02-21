The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has announced the continuation of the scholarship program for area residents. Students already enrolled in or admitted to a degree program in a health care field are eligible for the scholarship.

The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund was established in 2008 for the purpose of encouraging qualified individuals to pursue or enrich a career in the health care field. Scholarships are awarded annually.

Each

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.