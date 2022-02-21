A veterans service officer will be in Trenton several times during February to assist with VA paperwork and answer questions.

The service officer will be at the VFW Hall in Trenton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 4; Monday, March 7, Friday, March 11; and Friday, March 18. Those needing assistance are reminded to bring a copy of their DD-214 and all VA paperwork they may have.

