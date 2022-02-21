The Board of Directors of the Grundy County Nursing Home District will hold two special meetings in the next week.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Sunnyview Nursing Home. That meeting may include a closed session. The board will also meet at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 1 to discuss the energy project and receive comments from residents of the home and apartments.

