R-T Photo/Seth Herrold

Freshman Avery Clark fires a pitch during the softball jamboree held at the Ebbe Sports Complex in Trenton on Saturday. The Bulldogs welcomed Lawson, Putnam County and Brookfield for the scrimmage. Trenton will open its season officially on Friday, opening play in the Cameron Tournament. See page 3 of today’s Republican-Times for a full tournament bracket and schedule.

