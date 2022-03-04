Shirley May (Dannull) Forester, a 75-year-old Hartsburg resident, formerly of Trenton, passed away peacefully in her home in Hartsburg on March 1, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hartsburg, conducted by Brother Johnie Hendricks. Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens north of Trenton. A visitation will be held at the cemetery from 3 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Forester was born on March 20, 1946 to Herman August Frank and Elsie May Bryant Dannull in Mason City, NE.

She graduated from Trenton High School in 1963 and was united in marriage to Ted Hugh Forester on Aug. 20, 1967 at the South Evans Christian Church in rural Grundy County.

She received a B.S. in Home Economics Education and a life-time teaching certificate from the University of Missouri in 1969. She was very proud of her education, but devoted her life to her family and to her church. She professed a faith in Christ at an early age and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for over 40 years.

She is survived by her husband Ted Hugh of Hartsburg and was very proud of her two sons and daughters-in-law; Alan Eugene Forester and his wife, Leah Grace Hicks of Chicago, IL and Andrew Waymon “Andy” Forester and his wife, Tracy Denae McClure of Point Mugu, CA. She was dearly loved by her two granddaughters, Maci Grace and Olivia Rose and her four grandsons, Bryce Eugene, Andrew Ryan, Zachary Waymon and Alec Jerome.

She is survived by her two brothers, Rexferd Frank “Rex” Dannull of Trenton and John Leroy “Jack” Dannull, of Akron, IA; several nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Benhardt Herman “Benny” Dannull; and sister, Mary Lou (Dannull) Harkins.

The family wishes to thank the members of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and Central Missouri Hospice for their support during this difficult time.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church or the Hospice Promise Foundation of Central Missouri Hospice. Shirley May Forester leaves behind a legacy of joy, prayer and encouragement in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers” Galatians 6:9-10.