The Trenton First Assembly of God Church will host its annual Better Woman Conference March 25-26.
The conference will feature Nicole Unice, an author, counselor, wife and mother of three. Nicole uses her wit and wisdom to help encourage others to live with freedom and lead with purpose. She desires that women identify obstacles preventing them and their relationships from reaching their maximum potential.
The first session of the conference
First Assembly To Host Better Woman Conference
The Trenton First Assembly of God Church will host its annual Better Woman Conference March 25-26.