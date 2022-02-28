NCMC Women Repeat, Men Grab Fourth-Straight

The North Central Missouri College men’s and women’s basketball teams are Region 16 champions once again. The women picked up their second-straight Region 16 championship on Friday with an 86-62 thrashing of Metropolitan. The men followed up that feat by topping Metropolitan 89-78 to capture the Region 16 men’s championship for a fourth year in a row.

WOMEN

The North Central women have dominated

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.