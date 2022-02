After 10 years at the local post office, Trenton’s postmaster has accepted a position in Bethany.



Rob Cracraft, who has been the postmaster at the Trenton office since Feb. 11, 2012, oversaw a staff of about 20 full-time and 10 part-time employees. Cracraft’s final day at Trenton was Friday and he is set to begin his duties as postmaster at Bethany – a much shorter commute from his