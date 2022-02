A Trenton man is being held on cash bond after failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Robert P. Peck, 42, failed to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of not maintaining financial responsibility for a vehicle. Bond was set at $122 cash only and he is scheduled to appear in court March 8.

