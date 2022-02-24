Editor’s Note: As we all know can happen, Fourth Ward Trenton City Council candidate Duane Urich did not receive his questionnaire in the mail prior to the candidate profile for that ward running in the Friday, Feb. 18 edition of the Republican-Times. We are sharing his profile today and also re-ran that of Bob McIntyre, who is also seeking the seat in the April 5 Municipal Election, in the Friday,
Login
Contact Our Office:
Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. & Friday 8:00 am - Noon at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: [email protected]
Our Latest Edition in Page-By-Page Format
Green Hills Weekly Shopper PDF
Obituaries
Click a News Category:
Recent Stories
- Trenton Republican-Times 02/25/2022
- Urich Seeks Re-Election To Fourth Ward City Council Post
- Blood Drive At North 65 Center On Tuesday, March 1
- Helping Hands 4-H Club Discusses Achievement Day, Hears 4-H Congress Report
- Daily Record 2-24-22
- Karen Dale Daniels Nelson
- Finance Committee Continues Work On New Budget
- Trenton Police Department Crime Log Feb. 14-19, 2022
- Spickard Woman Charged With 18 Counts Of Animal Neglect
- Rissler Students Participate In American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge
Archives
Upcoming Events
Real Estate & Auctions!
View 1000s of properties for sale and public auctions from leading professionals serving North Missouri.
Website: ShoMeMore.com
A compilation of every college program offered online in Missouri