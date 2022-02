The Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive in Trenton on Tuesday, March 1.

The drive will be held at the North 65 Center, located at 2901 Hoover Dr., from noon to 6 p.m. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code:TN. For more information contact Betty Tinker at (816) 351-9308.

