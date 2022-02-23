Students at Rissler Elementary School participated in the 2021-22 Kids Heart Challenge, raising funds for the American Heart Association.

Students raised a total of $6,629.54, with the first grade raising the most money, $2,749.15. Ms. Neighbors’ first grade class was the classroom that raised the most money, $1,359.10 and first grader Gracelyn Hostetler raised the most money, $1,309.10.

Physical Education instructor David Sager coordinated the event at Rissler, where students

