NCMC Holds Annual Scholarship Reception
The 2021-2022 North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception was held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium at the Ketcham Community Center. Over 260 students were recognized for receiving an NCMC Foundation, Athletic, SSS or other institutional scholarships.