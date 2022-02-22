The Grundy County Commission has announced the hiring of a new director for the county ambulance service.
The hiring of Sarah Porter was announced Tuesday by the commission, which has been conducting a search for a full-time director for the past several months. Steve Tracy has been filling the position on a part-time basis.
Ms. Porter, who grew up in the Fort Leonard Wood area, is coming to Grundy County
Grundy County Hires New Ambulance Director
