DAVIESS COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

Associate Division

Judge Daren L. Adkins

Cole J. Harrington, Topeka, KS, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to serve five days in jail.

Lemar A. Hill, Cameron, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and had

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.