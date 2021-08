Trenton Police Department

Aug. 16: officers responded to two motor vehicle crashes, one in the west part of town and one in the north part of town.

Aug. 17: a case of identity theft was reported at a north residence and officers investigated a report of stealing at a west residence.

Aug. 18: two motor vehicle crashes were investigated in the east part of town and officers investigated a report

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.