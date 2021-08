GRUNDY COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

Associate Division

Judge Steven D. Hudson

Charles E. Collins, Adel, IA, and Kimberly K. Allen, Trenton, pleaded guilty to not wearing a seat belt and were fined $10.

Dalton L. Fischer, Princeton, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of operating a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order and was fined $253.50 and $71.50 costs. He also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.