Bids for concrete work at the Grundy County Courthouse were accepted during a meeting held Tuesday.

According to Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard, the county commission accepted two bids, both from Joe DeVorss, who was the only bidder for the project that will make improvements to the handicapped accessible door on the north side of the courthouse and to the driveway area on the east side of the building. The

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.