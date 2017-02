Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Bulldogs Close GRC East Play With Dominating Win Coaches Clinic Speaker Lineup Change » Women Win Eighth Straight, But Men Fall The North Central Missouri College basketball teams traveled to Beatrice, NE on Wednesday night for a doubleheader with Southeast Community College. The North Central women won their eighth-straight game, remaining undefeated since the calendar flipped to 2017, winning 68-56. The North Central men, however, fell by a mere two points, losing 86-84.

North Central Women

The NCMC women battled to a 16-15 first quarter lead but swayed the game in You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.