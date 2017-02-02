"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Women Win Eighth Straight, But Men Fall

The North Central Missouri College basketball teams traveled to Beatrice, NE on Wednesday night for a doubleheader with Southeast Community College. The North Central women won their eighth-straight game, remaining undefeated since the calendar flipped to 2017, winning 68-56. The North Central men, however, fell by a mere two points, losing 86-84.
North Central Women
The NCMC women battled to a 16-15 first quarter lead but swayed the game in

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
February 2nd, 2017 | Category: Basketball, Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply