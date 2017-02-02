Tolson Lifts Short-Handed Trenton To Win
R-T Photo/Seth Herrold
Ainsley Tolson dribbles through South Harrison’s press during the Bulldogs’ 51-41 victory on Wednesday night. Tolson led Trenton with 21 points, three assists, three steals and two blocks on what was her 16th Birthday.
Just four days earlier, the South Harrison girls’ basketball team took Trenton to the limit before a big fourth quarter propelled the Black and Gold Bulldogs to a victory in the Hamilton Tournament’s
