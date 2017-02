Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Bulldogs Close GRC East Play With Dominating Win » Tolson Lifts Short-Handed Trenton To Win You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access. Just four days earlier, the South Harrison girls’ basketball team took Trenton to the limit before a big fourth quarter propelled the Black and Gold Bulldogs to a victory in the Hamilton Tournament’s