"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

THS Alumni Meeting Set

The annual planning meeting of the Trenton High School Alumni Association will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Royal Inn Pizza.
Class members representing the special honor classes are especially encouraged to attend with all classes invited to participate. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour.
Class mailing lists will be distributed at the meeting for those who have not yet received them in

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
February 2nd, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply