Sunnyview Employee Of The Month KCP&L Rate Adjustment » THS Alumni Meeting Set The annual planning meeting of the Trenton High School Alumni Association will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Royal Inn Pizza.

Class members representing the special honor classes are especially encouraged to attend with all classes invited to participate. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

Class mailing lists will be distributed at the meeting for those who have not yet received them in You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

Login Username: Password: Remember Me Contact Our Office: Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: rtimes@lyn.net RE, Auctions, Vehicles! GPCink.com combines NorthwestMissouri.com and ShoMeMore.com for Real Estate, Auction and Vehicle listings from leading professionals in North Missouri and South Iowa. Website: GPCink.com Historical Archive Over 1,000 photos along with nearly 500 archived articles reveal much of our history -- from pioneer tales and trails to Frank & Jesse James, from Civil War to WWII veterans, from "Amish Ways" to Jerry Litton ...and more. Cemetery lists, crime stories, people you should know and the list goes on. Presented on behalf of the Daviess County Historical Society. Website: Historical Society College credits online! A compilation of every college program offered online in Missouri Online Colleges in Missouri