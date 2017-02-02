THS Alumni Meeting Set

The annual planning meeting of the Trenton High School Alumni Association will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Royal Inn Pizza.
Class members representing the special honor classes are especially encouraged to attend with all classes invited to participate. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour.
Class mailing lists will be distributed at the meeting for those who have not yet received them in
