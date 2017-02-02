Sunnyview Employee Of The Month
Submitted Photo
Judy Shuler, at right, has been named the February Employee of the Month at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments. She has been employed at Sunnyview for 22 years and works as a certified nurse’s aide in the residential care apartments. Mrs. Shuler was presented with a $25 check from the Sunnyview Foundation, represented at left by Marjorie Keuhn, along with her own parking spot for the month. The
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.