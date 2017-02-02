R-5 Elementary Star Student
Submitted Photo
This week’s Star Student at Grundy R-5 Elementary School is Lily Eddy. She is in Mrs. Golden’s first grade class. She loves to play with her pets and play basketball. Her favorite food is macaroni and cheese. She loves the colors pink and purple. Her hero is God and she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.