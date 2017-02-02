THS Alumni Meeting Set Area Menus For Week of 2-6-17 » KCP&L Rate Adjustment The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism charge on customer bills.

The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line-item on customer bills, allows KCP&L-GMO to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act. According to the application, a residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

