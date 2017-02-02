Help Available For Veterans

A veterans service officer will be present in Trenton on Friday, Feb. 3 and Monday, Feb. 6 to assist veterans with any paperwork they may have.
The officer will be at the Joseph L. Norton Post No. 919 VFW Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 and the Trenton Hy-Vee on Monday, Feb. 6. Both sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a veterans center counselor also being available
A veterans service officer will be present in Trenton on Friday, Feb. 3 and Monday, Feb. 6 to assist veterans with any paperwork they may have.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.