Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Area Menus For Week of 2-6-17 Ireland Trip Meeting » Help Available For Veterans A veterans service officer will be present in Trenton on Friday, Feb. 3 and Monday, Feb. 6 to assist veterans with any paperwork they may have.

The officer will be at the Joseph L. Norton Post No. 919 VFW Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 and the Trenton Hy-Vee on Monday, Feb. 6. Both sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a veterans center counselor also being available You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.