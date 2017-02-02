Women Win Eighth Straight, But Men Fall R-5 Elementary Star Student » Coaches Clinic Speaker Lineup Change Steve Bieser, head baseball coach at the University of Missouri, has had to bow out of the North Central Missouri College Coaches Clinic scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. Dillon Lawson, the hitting coach at Missouri, will take over the spot at the clinic vacated by Bieser.

Lawson served as an assistant on Beser’s Southeast Missouri State teams, which captured two conference titles. He then served as the hitting coach You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

Login Username: Password: Remember Me Contact Our Office: Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: rtimes@lyn.net RE, Auctions, Vehicles! GPCink.com combines NorthwestMissouri.com and ShoMeMore.com for Real Estate, Auction and Vehicle listings from leading professionals in North Missouri and South Iowa. Website: GPCink.com Historical Archive Over 1,000 photos along with nearly 500 archived articles reveal much of our history -- from pioneer tales and trails to Frank & Jesse James, from Civil War to WWII veterans, from "Amish Ways" to Jerry Litton ...and more. Cemetery lists, crime stories, people you should know and the list goes on. Presented on behalf of the Daviess County Historical Society. Website: Historical Society College credits online! A compilation of every college program offered online in Missouri Online Colleges in Missouri