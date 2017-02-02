Coaches Clinic Speaker Lineup Change

Steve Bieser, head baseball coach at the University of Missouri, has had to bow out of the North Central Missouri College Coaches Clinic scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. Dillon Lawson, the hitting coach at Missouri, will take over the spot at the clinic vacated by Bieser.
Lawson served as an assistant on Beser’s Southeast Missouri State teams, which captured two conference titles. He then served as the hitting coach
