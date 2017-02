Area Menus For Week of 2-6-17

Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

S.M. RISSLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday-Cereal, whole wheat toast, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.

Tuesday-Glazed honey bun, applesauce, juice, cereal, milk.

Wednesday-Colby cheese omelet, toast, pineapple, juice, cereal, milk.

Thursday-Frosted cinnamon Pop Tart, pears, juice, cereal, milk.

Friday-Buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, sausage patty, peaches, juice, cereal, milk.

Lunch

Monday-Crispito, nacho cheese sauce, Tostito chips, carrot sticks, pineapple, milk.

Tuesday-Hamburger on bun, french fries, peaches, milk.

Wednesday-Chicken nuggets, barbecue sauce, baked beans,