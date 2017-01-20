Ron Kirkpatrick, 77, of Weslaco, TX, formerly of Trenton, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 11: a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cainsville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home at Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was born on July 18, 1939 in Cainsville, the son of Lewis
