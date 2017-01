Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Two File For Spickard City Posts » Ron Kirkpatrick Ron Kirkpatrick, 77, of Weslaco, TX, formerly of Trenton, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 11: a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cainsville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home at Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Mr. Kirkpatrick was born on July 18, 1939 in Cainsville, the son of Lewis