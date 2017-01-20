Nursing Home District Board To Ask For Levy Increase

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors met on Tuesday night, hearing proposals for food service and agreeing to place a tax levy increase on the April 4 ballot.
According to Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Donita Youtsey, the board agreed to ask voters in the nursing home district to once again consider a 15-cent increase in the district levy to provide additional funding for facility improvements,
