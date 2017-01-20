JV Teams Advance To Tournament Finals

The Trenton High School junior varsity basketball teams were in action on Thursday night, playing in the Gallatin Junior Varsity Tournament. Trenton matched up with South Harrison in their opening round games and both squads brought home wins.
The Trenton girls moved past South Harrison with a 50-15 victory and the Trenton boys followed suit, winning their game with South Harrison, 44-33.
Trenton JV Girls

