Commission Set To Approve Budget

The Grundy County Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at the courthouse, with adoption of the 2017 budget topping the agenda.
The commission plans to discuss the budget and take action on it at 9 a.m. Preliminary budget figures shows a $289,968 deficit, with revenues of $4,515,242 and expenditures of $4,805,210. The last several approved budgets have projected deficits and actually ended with a surplus, including the 2016 budget,
